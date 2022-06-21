Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $210.50 million-$213.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.17 million. Ooma also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.11 EPS.
NYSE:OOMA traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 278 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,723. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98. Ooma has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $287.71 million, a P/E ratio of -188.50 and a beta of 0.67.
Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $50.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 390.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ooma by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ooma by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Ooma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.
