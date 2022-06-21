Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $210.50 million-$213.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.17 million. Ooma also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.11 EPS.

NYSE:OOMA traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 278 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,723. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98. Ooma has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $287.71 million, a P/E ratio of -188.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $50.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered Ooma from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised Ooma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Ooma to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Ooma to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 390.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ooma by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ooma by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

