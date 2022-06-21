Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,284 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 14.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,992,000. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 608.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $6,548,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.25. The stock had a trading volume of 209,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,495,399. The company has a market capitalization of $182.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.13.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

