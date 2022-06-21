Orin Green Financial LLC Purchases 725 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.0% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,201,000 after buying an additional 3,460,482 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,988 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,704.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,057,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,765,000 after purchasing an additional 998,690 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,124,000 after purchasing an additional 962,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,076,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,402,000 after purchasing an additional 517,258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $64.23. The company had a trading volume of 52,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,760. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.63. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

