Orser Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Orser Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day moving average is $36.08.

