Orser Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Orser Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,417 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Workiva makes up 4.9% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Workiva worth $8,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WK. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the first quarter valued at about $2,535,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Workiva in the third quarter worth approximately $2,829,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Workiva by 25.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Workiva by 0.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 10.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WK stock opened at $64.27 on Tuesday. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.22 and a 200 day moving average of $103.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -67.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.42 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 67.49% and a negative net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

WK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.80.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

