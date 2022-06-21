Orser Capital Management LLC Sells 5,710 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Orser Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 8,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trimble stock opened at $57.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.66 and a 200-day moving average of $71.47. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $93,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $191,946.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $144,364. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

