Orser Capital Management LLC Takes $220,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $86.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.75 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

