Orser Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Orser Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

VUG opened at $217.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.31 and a 200 day moving average of $274.75. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

