Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $80.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $119.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OC. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut Owens Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Owens Corning from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.82.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $75.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $101.12.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 13.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Owens Corning by 135.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,692,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,876,000 after acquiring an additional 972,789 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 194,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

