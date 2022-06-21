Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.86.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $1,719,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,171. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Froimson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $59,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,387.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,693 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,106 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,688,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,797,000 after buying an additional 22,164 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,355,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,714,000 after buying an additional 267,433 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,860,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,031,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,705,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,626,000 after buying an additional 446,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,293,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,736,000 after purchasing an additional 102,986 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $53.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.56. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.95 and a beta of 0.89. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $82.16.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

