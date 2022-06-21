Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) & Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Head to Head Survey

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) and Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Patrick Industries and Superior Industries International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patrick Industries 1 0 4 0 2.60 Superior Industries International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Patrick Industries currently has a consensus price target of $84.40, suggesting a potential upside of 63.76%. Superior Industries International has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 186.04%. Given Superior Industries International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Superior Industries International is more favorable than Patrick Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Patrick Industries and Superior Industries International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patrick Industries 6.35% 39.75% 11.31% Superior Industries International 0.05% -8.01% 0.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Patrick Industries and Superior Industries International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patrick Industries $4.08 billion 0.29 $224.91 million $12.13 4.25 Superior Industries International $1.38 billion 0.08 $3.71 million ($1.31) -3.34

Patrick Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Superior Industries International. Superior Industries International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patrick Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.9% of Patrick Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Superior Industries International shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Patrick Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Superior Industries International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Patrick Industries has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superior Industries International has a beta of 4.29, meaning that its share price is 329% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Patrick Industries beats Superior Industries International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patrick Industries (Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products. This segment also provides wrapped vinyl, paper, and hardwood profile moulding; interior passage doors; air handling products; slide-out trim and fascia; treated, untreated, and laminated plywood; fiberglass and plastic helm systems and components; boat covers, tower, top, and frame; adhesives and sealants; thermoformed shower surrounds; specialty bath, and closet building products; wiring and wire harnesses; aluminum and plastic fuel tanks; CNC molds, composite part, marine hardware; slotwall panels, components; and other products. The company's Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panel, drywall and finishing product, electronic, audio system component, appliance, marine accessories, wiring product, electrical and plumbing product, fiber reinforced polyester product; cement siding product, raw and processed lumber, interior passage, roofing, laminate, and ceramic flooring product, shower door, furniture, fireplace and surround, interior and exterior lighting product, and other products. This segment also offers transportation and logistics service. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana.

About Superior Industries International (Get Rating)

Superior Industries International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.