PCHAIN (PI) Reaches Market Cap of $37.27 Million

PCHAIN (PI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One PCHAIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $37.27 million and $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PCHAIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004720 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,193.53 or 0.99988889 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002359 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Coin Trading

