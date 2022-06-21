Peet DeFi (PTE) Price Hits $1.06

Peet DeFi (PTE) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Peet DeFi has a market cap of $42,080.63 and approximately $35,657.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peet DeFi has traded flat against the dollar. One Peet DeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002731 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004897 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 70.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.02 or 0.00818658 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00073923 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00014600 BTC.

Peet DeFi Profile

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. The official website for Peet DeFi is peetdecentralized.finance . Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Peet DeFi is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069

Buying and Selling Peet DeFi

