Pensionfund Sabic Cuts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in S&P Global by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 96,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.60.

NYSE SPGI traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $320.81. 19,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,804. The business’s 50 day moving average is $352.53 and its 200-day moving average is $397.28. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

