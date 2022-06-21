Pensionfund Sabic Has $8.67 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for approximately 2.2% of Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,172,128,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after buying an additional 4,127,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Prologis by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,888,582,000 after buying an additional 3,343,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Prologis by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after buying an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 781,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,614,000 after buying an additional 520,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.75. The company had a trading volume of 22,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,567,819. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $149.00 price objective on Prologis in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.75.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

