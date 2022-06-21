Pensionfund Sabic Sells 1,600 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock traded up $18.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $437.57. 26,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,425. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $558.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $411.39 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $668.74.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

