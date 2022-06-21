Pensionfund Sabic Sells 2,000 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after buying an additional 265,978 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $840,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 28.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 183.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAA. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.82.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAA stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,944. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.85 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.41.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 84.30%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

