Pensionfund Sabic Sells 2,400 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Anthem by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $14.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $458.98. 16,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,186. The company has a market cap of $110.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $471.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.16%.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $553.41.

About Anthem (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

