Pensionfund Sabic Sells 3,000 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust comprises about 0.7% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 20,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.85. The company had a trading volume of 26,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,204. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.11 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLR. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.38.

Digital Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.