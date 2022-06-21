Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Perion Network in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of PERI stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.45. The company has a market cap of $791.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.02 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Perion Network will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 46.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

