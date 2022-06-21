Petix & Botte Co Has $6.75 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Petix & Botte Co raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 2.1% of Petix & Botte Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $7.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.77. 1,594,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,197,192. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.09. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.