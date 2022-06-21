Polis Price Reaches $0.0412 on Exchanges (POLIS)

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Polis has a total market capitalization of $405,026.14 and $6,859.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polis has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004398 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.98 or 0.00628134 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005132 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00173422 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

