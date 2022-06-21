Polkamon Price Hits $3.74 on Major Exchanges (PMON)

Polkamon (PMON) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One Polkamon coin can currently be bought for $3.74 or 0.00011519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkamon has a total market capitalization of $6.40 million and $623,564.00 worth of Polkamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polkamon has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004871 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00102050 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.61 or 0.00856265 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00089855 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.89 or 0.00511453 BTC.

Polkamon Profile

Polkamon’s total supply is 9,851,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,901 coins. Polkamon’s official Twitter account is @Polkamonorg

Buying and Selling Polkamon

