Polychain Monsters (PMON) Price Reaches $1.23 on Top Exchanges

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00005772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Polychain Monsters has a total market cap of $4.21 million and $2.10 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Polychain Monsters Coin Profile

Polychain Monsters (PMON) is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

