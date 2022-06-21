Polymath (POLY) Hits Market Cap of $167.97 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. Polymath has a market cap of $167.97 million and approximately $19.37 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000917 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polymath has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00028996 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00253113 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Polymath Coin Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,760,830 coins. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.