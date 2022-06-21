Poolz Finance Trading 0.5% Higher This Week (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 21st. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $4.42 million and $253,146.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00006277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004646 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.57 or 0.00807025 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00079822 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.25 or 0.00489389 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,330 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.