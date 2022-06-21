Populous (PPT) Price Tops $0.12

Populous (PPT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Populous coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000570 BTC on exchanges. Populous has a market cap of $6.48 million and $123,804.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Populous has traded up 30.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . Populous’ official website is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

