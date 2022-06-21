Prime Number Acquisition I Corp’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:PNACU)

Prime Number Acquisition I’s (NASDAQ:PNACU – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Wednesday, June 22nd. Prime Number Acquisition I had issued 6,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 13th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Prime Number Acquisition I’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Prime Number Acquisition I stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Prime Number Acquisition I has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

Get Prime Number Acquisition I alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Number Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Number Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.