PROG (NYSE:PRG) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Get PROG alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.19. PROG has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.87.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.17). PROG had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $710.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. PROG’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PROG will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PROG during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PROG by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in PROG by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PROG (Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.