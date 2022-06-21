PROG (NYSE:PRG) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday.
Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.19. PROG has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.87.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PROG during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PROG by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in PROG by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PROG (Get Rating)
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
