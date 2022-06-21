ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 1,843.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,392 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $22,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,831,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,049,000 after acquiring an additional 730,744 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000.

Shares of BATS NOBL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,866 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.38. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

