ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Stock Price Down 5.6%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.87 and last traded at $15.28. 656,982 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 81,466,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,046,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

