ProVise Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,095 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $28,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of SCHG traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.06. The stock had a trading volume of 20,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,486. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.23 and a twelve month high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

