PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Mukul Kumar Sells 8,300 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $149,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,205.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $178,616.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Mukul Kumar sold 1,012 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $28,072.88.

On Friday, April 1st, Mukul Kumar sold 475 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $12,478.25.

Shares of PUBM stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.89. 1,308,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,549. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $44.19. The firm has a market cap of $928.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.55.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. PubMatic had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $54.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PUBM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

