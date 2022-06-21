PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.83.

PHM stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.53. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $156,135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 44.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,839 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,294,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,553,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,628 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

