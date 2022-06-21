PUTinCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.21 Million (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. PUTinCoin has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $1,018.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,380.37 or 0.99897713 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00032927 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00024307 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001395 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About PUTinCoin

PUTinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org . PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PUTinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PUTinCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUTinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

