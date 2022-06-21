QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Boosted by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 3.1% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 44,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $36,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,600,336 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $206,412,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 158.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 89,044 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,485,000 after acquiring an additional 54,559 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.55. 107,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,203,955. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.36 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.48.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.