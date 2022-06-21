Raydium Achieves Market Cap of $85.75 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. In the last week, Raydium has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00003483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $85.75 million and approximately $17.37 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004646 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.57 or 0.00807025 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00079822 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.25 or 0.00489389 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,996 coins and its circulating supply is 114,479,751 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

