Rempart Asset Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 8,938 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 108.8% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth approximately $433,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 5.3% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 34,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,568.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $93,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $144,364. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRMB traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, reaching $59.14. 8,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,749. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.47. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.65 and a 52-week high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

