Rempart Asset Management Inc. Has $18.79 Million Stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Maxar Technologies accounts for about 3.8% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $18,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,197,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,880,000 after purchasing an additional 484,325 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 2,493.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,517,000 after buying an additional 570,336 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Andora sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $146,966.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,178.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Maxar Technologies to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.07.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.79. 4,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,355. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.31. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.80.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.90%. Maxar Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.45%.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

