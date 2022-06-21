Rempart Asset Management Inc. Sells 590 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises 3.1% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $15,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFF traded up $2.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.99. 3,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.38 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.91.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.95%.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.37.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

