Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Acquires New Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 174,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 60,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,134 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.06 and a 52-week high of $44.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.34.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

