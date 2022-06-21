Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc cut its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,237 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average is $46.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CFG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler set a $47.00 target price on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.23.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

