Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.53. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $57.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $151.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.