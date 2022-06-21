Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Invests $2.25 Million in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 157,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned about 0.27% of BlackRock TCP Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 33,735 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 421,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 53,635 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 96,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 24.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of TCPC opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.74, a current ratio of 23.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $696.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.50. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $14.52.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC)
- Quest Diagnostic Stock is Ready to Move Higher
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro
- Chewy Stock is Not All Bark and No Bite
- Cracks Form In Adobe’s Growth Outlook
- PEG Ratio Pegs These 3 Stocks as Long-Term Buys
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.