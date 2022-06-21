Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Invests $2.25 Million in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 157,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned about 0.27% of BlackRock TCP Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 33,735 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 421,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 53,635 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 96,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 24.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Shares of TCPC opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.74, a current ratio of 23.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $696.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.50. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $14.52.

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.55 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 66.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.