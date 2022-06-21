Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Purchases 4,013 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

NYSE MC opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $37.16 and a 1-year high of $77.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average of $50.25. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 89.78%. The company had revenue of $302.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $329,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

