Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 2,754 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $126.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.80 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.61 and a 200-day moving average of $145.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.