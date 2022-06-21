Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 9,402 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,402 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 149,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 87,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of JPME opened at $79.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.64. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.46 and a fifty-two week high of $96.02.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.