Ridgewood Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ridgewood Investments LLC cut its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,490 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,268 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the first quarter worth $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,141 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 286.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,047 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 16,346 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 7.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,307 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 20.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,862 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.31) to GBX 1,900 ($23.27) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.74) to GBX 1,800 ($22.05) in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,850.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $104.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $46.97.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.3496 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. GSK’s payout ratio is 49.46%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

