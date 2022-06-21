Ridgewood Investments LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPIP. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 5,620,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,105 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,608,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,337 shares during the last quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,976,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5,822.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,252,000 after acquiring an additional 756,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,364,000.

SPIP opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $32.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.00.

