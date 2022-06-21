Ridgewood Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP stock opened at $56.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.17 and its 200-day moving average is $60.35. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $55.37 and a 1-year high of $64.15.

